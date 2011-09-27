MOSCOW, Sept 26 An animated Taiwanese film pokes
fun at Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's decision to
return to the presidency, portraying a sullen electorate
disappointed by the news.
Opinion polls indicate that Putin, who said on Saturday he
would seek a return to the presidency after nearly four years as
prime minister, is much more popular than potential rivals and
all but certain to win the March election.
In a nod to his role as Russia's key decision-maker, the
film -- made by a subsidiary of Hong Kong media giant Next Media
Ltd and released on Monday -- depicts Putin wearing an
elbow-length silver glove to steer a joystick.
His junior partner, President Dmitry Medvedev, whom he
steered into the Kremlin in 2008 after serving a maximum of two
consecutive presidential terms, appears to move in the cartoon
as if he is pulled by strings.
Putin is shown in the film when he first became president in
2000, beating his chest on TV to the cheers and celebrations of
a Russian family watching the news.
But when the same family learn of Putin's announcement to
run in the upcoming March vote, their expressions fall in
disappointment and they look at each other in bewilderment, in
the one minute 15 second clip on www.nma.tv/
The film chimes with the sombre mood among some Russians,
who are growing increasingly frustrated with how little say they
have in the way that Russia is run, according to straw polls by
Reuters .
"Unfortunately, Medvedev was Putin's puppet all along and
will give up the job for Putin for the next election," a
voice-over says on the film.
The cartoon echoes Putin's critics, by saying the
58-year-old former KGB spy oversaw rapid economic growth in
Russia, but clamped down on political and press freedoms during
his presidential rule.
It also shows Medvedev impressing U.S. President Barack
Obama with his pledges of reform, the rule of law and civil
liberty - promises which analysts say fell short during his time
as president.
(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman)