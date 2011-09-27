MOSCOW, Sept 26 An animated Taiwanese film pokes fun at Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's decision to return to the presidency, portraying a sullen electorate disappointed by the news.

Opinion polls indicate that Putin, who said on Saturday he would seek a return to the presidency after nearly four years as prime minister, is much more popular than potential rivals and all but certain to win the March election.

In a nod to his role as Russia's key decision-maker, the film -- made by a subsidiary of Hong Kong media giant Next Media Ltd and released on Monday -- depicts Putin wearing an elbow-length silver glove to steer a joystick.

His junior partner, President Dmitry Medvedev, whom he steered into the Kremlin in 2008 after serving a maximum of two consecutive presidential terms, appears to move in the cartoon as if he is pulled by strings.

Putin is shown in the film when he first became president in 2000, beating his chest on TV to the cheers and celebrations of a Russian family watching the news.

But when the same family learn of Putin's announcement to run in the upcoming March vote, their expressions fall in disappointment and they look at each other in bewilderment, in the one minute 15 second clip on www.nma.tv/

The film chimes with the sombre mood among some Russians, who are growing increasingly frustrated with how little say they have in the way that Russia is run, according to straw polls by Reuters .

"Unfortunately, Medvedev was Putin's puppet all along and will give up the job for Putin for the next election," a voice-over says on the film.

The cartoon echoes Putin's critics, by saying the 58-year-old former KGB spy oversaw rapid economic growth in Russia, but clamped down on political and press freedoms during his presidential rule.

It also shows Medvedev impressing U.S. President Barack Obama with his pledges of reform, the rule of law and civil liberty - promises which analysts say fell short during his time as president. (Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman)