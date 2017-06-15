MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on
Thursday it was important that the central bank did not change
Russia's key interest rate too sharply.
"I hope the central bank will keep acting carefully when it
comes to the key rate," Putin said during an annual question and
answer session.
The central bank, which is due to consider interest rates on
Friday, is expected to cut the key rate by 50 basis points from
its current level of 9.25 percent, a Reuters poll of analysts
showed.
(Reporting by Moscow newsroom; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)