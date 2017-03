LAKE SELIGER, Russia Aug 29 President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia has no desire to get involved in large-scale conflicts, but should be able to respond to any threat.

"Russia is far from being involved in any large-scale conflicts. We don't want that and don't plan on it. But naturally, we should always be ready to repel any aggression towards Russia," he said, speaking to a youth camp outside Moscow.

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Thomas Grove, editing by Jason Bush)