MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants to shift to national currencies in trade deals with China and other countries, implying a shift away from the U.S. dollar.

"In the future we aim actively to use national currencies in energy resources trade to settle... international trade accounts, with China and other counties," Putin told an investment conference. "In using national currencies, we see a serious mechanism for curbing risks." (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Devitt, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Jason Bush)