DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
MOSCOW Oct 2 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia wants to shift to national currencies in trade deals with China and other countries, implying a shift away from the U.S. dollar.
"In the future we aim actively to use national currencies in energy resources trade to settle... international trade accounts, with China and other counties," Putin told an investment conference. "In using national currencies, we see a serious mechanism for curbing risks." (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Devitt, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Jason Bush)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans on Monday recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.