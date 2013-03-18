MOSCOW, March 18 Russia's President Vladimir Putin called on Monday the proposed Cyprus levy on banking deposits "unfair, unprofessional and dangerous," his spokesman Dmitry Peskov quoted the president as saying.

Peskov said that Putin held a special meeting on Monday to discuss developments in the debt-stricken Cyprus.

"Assessing the possible decision of imposing additional tax by Cyprus on deposits Putin said that this decision, if taken, would be unfair, unprofessional and dangerous," Peskov told Reuters.

Russian banks had about $12 billion placed with Cypriot banks and corporate deposits amounted to $19 billion at the end of 2012, according to Moody's rating agency.