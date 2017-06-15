MOSCOW, June 15 Some Russians believe President
Vladimir Putin's annual question-and-answer session with voters
is a stage-managed show where PR managers filter out any
questions that could make the Russian president sweat.
As if to disprove the point, this year a number of awkward
questions made it onto the air -- albeit briefly.
"Perhaps you're tired and you should quit?" read one
question, which flashed up behind Putin on a screen in the state
television studio where the session was being hosted.
Another comment appearing for a few seconds in the corner of
television screens declared: "The whole of Russia thinks you've
outstayed your welcome on your throne."
The questions would be standard fare in countries with a
rough-and-tumble political culture, but in Russia, where Putin
is widely treated with a deference reinforced by adulatory state
media coverage, they stood out for their boldness.
Russia holds a presidential election next year in which
Putin is widely expected to run.
BREAD-AND-BUTTER ISSUES
The Kremlin and its allies in state media are trying to show
they are receptive to criticism, especially as they compete for
Russians' attention with social media, where no-holds-barred
criticism of the authorities is normal.
During the question-and-answer session, Putin was for the
most part not asked to respond to any of the more awkward
questions. Those citizens who put questions to him via phone or
video link were respectful and steered away from politics,
asking instead about bread-and-butter issues.
But towards the end of the four-hour session, the anchors of
the broadcast read out a viewer's comment complaining that the
questions put to Putin were stage-managed.
The Russian president, rising to the challenge, picked out
another viewer's comment that had flashed up on a screen, about
how it was time Russia got rid of Putin.
"Would you call that a stage-managed question?" Putin asked.
The event included other moments that appeared designed to
convey that the Kremlin was willing to accommodate alternative
points of view.
The perception that freedom of expression is being
restricted in Russia -- denied by officials -- is a source of
anger for many among the urban middle-classes, the kind of
people who too part in protests earlier this week.
Alexei Uchitel, a director whose film about a love affair
between a ballerina and the future Tsar Nikolai II scandalised
some pro-Kremlin conservatives, was a guest in the studio. Putin
slapped down the film's critics, saying the director was a
patriot.
"We have a big, complicated country, we have lots of people
with lots of points of view," Putin said.
