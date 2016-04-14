MOSCOW, April 14 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia needed to improve its work with international sporting organisations and react promptly to their requests.

Putin, in his annual televised phone-in, was referring to a scandal involving a large number of Russian sports people who had tested positive for the banned meldonium substance. He also said he did not think there was a political subtext to the scandal.

