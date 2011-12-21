* Russia aims at 6-7 pct annual GDP growth - Putin

* Tax reforms to boost investment in non-resource sectors

* Strategic goal to raise investment to 25 pct of GDP

* Rouble to remain steady, no capital controls planned (Adds Putin quotes, background)

By Gleb Bryanski

MOSCOW, Dec 21 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin called for sweeping tax reforms to spur investment-led growth on Wednesday and promised to keep the rouble stable without imposing capital controls.

Putin, seeking to return to the Kremlin at a presidential election next March, said he would seek to restore growth rates to the boom-era levels of the past decade while weaning Russia off its dependency on the price of its main export, oil.

"We have set a goal to propel the mechanism of economic growth to 6 percent minimum, but it would be better if it is 6-7 percent," Putin told a congress of Russia's small- and medium-sized business lobby, Delovaya Rossiya.

Putin has set a goal of lifting Russia's $1.9 trillion economy, now the world's 11th largest, to fifth in the global rankings by the end of this decade.

To achieve that, he wants to boost investment rates as a share of gross domestic product to 25 percent by 2015 from 20 percent now, which is less than half the rate in China.

Economists say that the 2008-09 financial crisis has lowered the 'speed limit' for Russian economic growth, now running at just over 4 percent, and supply-side measures will be needed to overhaul Russia's consumption-driven economic model.

Putin gave no details of his proposed tax reforms, but a policy platform is expected to be ready by February.

"Generally it is obvious that today the country needs a decisive tax manoeuvre, a modern structure of the tax system is needed," Putin said.

"Money and investments are always heading where there is ... a high profit rate. Now it is the energy sector. And we must turn the flows into high-tech and industrial businesses."

Delovaya Rossiya, which makes up part of Putin's People's Front, an umbrella organisation created this year to support Putin's presidency bid, wants a cut in the payroll tax, currently at 34 percent.

REMOVE THE INJUSTICE

Businessmen argue that the resulting gap in Russia's pension fund could be covered by increasing the tax burden on the natural resources sector as well as by higher excise duties for alcohol and tobacco.

Putin admitted that the resources sector enjoyed high rates of return and access to state funding while employing only 5 percent of the workforce. He said that the rest of the economy suffered from red tape as well as the lingering effects of the credit crunch.

"It is in the interests of the country to remove this injustice," Putin said. He opposed a hike in excise duties for alcohol and tobacco, arguing that "the price of vodka will shoot up five times".

A government source told Reuters after the speech that the tax burden on the natural resources sector may rise anyway after a new law on transfer pricing goes into force next year.

Under this law international transactions by resource sector firms may be taxed differently. Many resource companies trade their commodities through affiliated foreign-registered entities, and such transactions will be affected by the new law.

Putin said that Russia would neither sacrifice prudent fiscal policy in a dash for growth, nor put at risk its achievements in bringing down inflation, set to end this year at a post-Soviet low of below 7 percent.

"We will continue doing everything necessary to ensure a stable rouble exchange rate and low inflation," he said.

He also rebutted calls to reimpose restrictions on capital movements as capital flight, driven by political uncertainty surrounding Russia's election cycle and risk aversion linked to events in the euro zone, accelerates.

Net capital outflows from January to November reached $74 billion, accelerating in the run-up to this month's parliamentary election, in which Putin's ruling party saw its majority cut and which triggered popular protests against alleged ballot fraud.

Putin said that Russia, which lifted capital controls in 2006, would ensure "unconditional freedom for capital flows." Russia currently is the only country in the BRIC group of major emerging economies with no capital controls.

($1 = 31.9270 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski,; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Douglas Busvine/Susan Fenton/Anna Willard)