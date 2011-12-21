MOSCOW Dec 21 Russian Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday for sweeping tax reforms to
boost investment-led growth, while pledging to keep the rouble
stable without imposing any capital controls.
"We will continue doing everything necessary to ensure a
stable rouble exchange rate and low inflation," Putin told a
mid-sized business lobby forum.
Putin, seeking to return to the Kremlin at a presidential
election in March, also said Russia needs tax reforms to
stimulate investment outside Russia's dominant energy sector,
but would retain a prudent budget policy.
He pledged that Russia, which lifted capital controls in
2006, would ensure "unconditional freedom for capital flows"
and seek to lift economic growth rates to 6-7 percent, up from
around 4 percent now.
($1 = 31.9270 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski,; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh,
Editing by Douglas Busvine)