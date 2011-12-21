MOSCOW Dec 21 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin called on Wednesday for sweeping tax reforms to boost investment-led growth, while pledging to keep the rouble stable without imposing any capital controls.

"We will continue doing everything necessary to ensure a stable rouble exchange rate and low inflation," Putin told a mid-sized business lobby forum.

Putin, seeking to return to the Kremlin at a presidential election in March, also said Russia needs tax reforms to stimulate investment outside Russia's dominant energy sector, but would retain a prudent budget policy.

He pledged that Russia, which lifted capital controls in 2006, would ensure "unconditional freedom for capital flows" and seek to lift economic growth rates to 6-7 percent, up from around 4 percent now. ($1 = 31.9270 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski,; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by Douglas Busvine)