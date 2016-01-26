UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Jan 26 President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia's "good reserves" and moderate level of state debt were creating favourable conditions for the economic situation in the country to be rectified this year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February