UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, April 14 The situation in the Russian economy has not been solved and the government expects a small fall in gross domestic product this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual televised phone-in on Thursday.
For HIGHLIGHTS, click on (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February