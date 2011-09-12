* Bill hikes may be moved to July - Putin
* PM says summer an easier time for bill payers
* Russian presidential election will take place March
(Adds Dep PM, Econmin quotes, size of price increase)
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russia will delay planned annual
gas and power price increases until next summer, Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin said on Monday, a move that could spare voters
any significant household bill hikes until after a March
presidential election.
Putin, who was president between 2000 and 2008 and has
hinted he may run again in the 2012 vote, said the price hikes
would be permanently put back to July 1, 2012, from Jan. 1.
"Bearing in mind that during that time [summer] energy and
electricity consumption declines, the transition to higher
tariff for consumers would be much milder than in January," he
told the government's budgetary committee.
Regular tariff hikes at the start of the year by monopolies
such as gas giant Gazprom , railway monopoly Russian
Railways and the Federal Grid Company FSK antagonise
the population and stoke inflation.
Putin asked ministers to work with heads of energy, power
and railway companies to adjust investment plans financed mainly
with the help of price increases.
Putin said the regulated prices would rise by 15 percent for
Gazprom, and in line with inflation, seen at 6 percent this
year, for Russian Railways, FSK and regional grid companies.
Russian Railways will also receive 40 billion roubles ($1.3
billion) from the federal budget at the end of 2011 since the
company got a lower increase than it had lobbied for.
The decision must be formally approved by the government and
the State Duma but First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov
said Monday's meeting had left no issues unresolved.
NOT ENTIRELY TRANSPARENT
"We know that spending at state corporations is not entirely
transparent and not entirely efficient. There is a lot of room
to search for better ways to spend their money," Shuvalov said.
Putin said the monopolies should use state guarantees on
loans to raise funds for investment while Shuvalov pointed out
that Russian Railways should raise money through privatisation.
Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said one percentage point
tariff growth brings Russian Railways 10.5 billion roubles ($347
million), Gazprom about 8 billion roubles and FSK about 1.5
billion.
Power producers and grid companies have been lobbying for
permission to raise prices to consumers as part of the gradual
privatisation of the industry that began last decade.
The Russian government cut the level at which it will allow
bills to rise earlier this year -- a move widely interpreted as
a sop to voters and a way to keep a lid on inflation.
Russia-focused fund manager Prosperity Capital told the
Reuters Russia Investment Summit earlier on Monday that
subsequent share price falls at generation companies made the
sector its pre-election play.
Russia privatised large swathes of its generation industry
last decade, allowing European utilities including Italy's Enel
and Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE) to buy control of
electricity producing assets.
The state still controls large parts of the industry via
Gazprom, holding group Inter RAO and grid operator
FSK.
($1 = 30.285 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; writing by John Bowker and Lidia
Kelly; editing by Philippa Fletcher)