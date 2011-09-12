* Bill hikes may be moved to July - Putin

* PM says summer an easier time for bill payers

* Russian presidential election will take place March (Adds Dep PM, Econmin quotes, size of price increase)

By Gleb Bryanski

MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russia will delay planned annual gas and power price increases until next summer, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Monday, a move that could spare voters any significant household bill hikes until after a March presidential election.

Putin, who was president between 2000 and 2008 and has hinted he may run again in the 2012 vote, said the price hikes would be permanently put back to July 1, 2012, from Jan. 1.

"Bearing in mind that during that time [summer] energy and electricity consumption declines, the transition to higher tariff for consumers would be much milder than in January," he told the government's budgetary committee.

Regular tariff hikes at the start of the year by monopolies such as gas giant Gazprom , railway monopoly Russian Railways and the Federal Grid Company FSK antagonise the population and stoke inflation.

Putin asked ministers to work with heads of energy, power and railway companies to adjust investment plans financed mainly with the help of price increases.

Putin said the regulated prices would rise by 15 percent for Gazprom, and in line with inflation, seen at 6 percent this year, for Russian Railways, FSK and regional grid companies.

Russian Railways will also receive 40 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) from the federal budget at the end of 2011 since the company got a lower increase than it had lobbied for.

The decision must be formally approved by the government and the State Duma but First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said Monday's meeting had left no issues unresolved.

NOT ENTIRELY TRANSPARENT

"We know that spending at state corporations is not entirely transparent and not entirely efficient. There is a lot of room to search for better ways to spend their money," Shuvalov said.

Putin said the monopolies should use state guarantees on loans to raise funds for investment while Shuvalov pointed out that Russian Railways should raise money through privatisation.

Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said one percentage point tariff growth brings Russian Railways 10.5 billion roubles ($347 million), Gazprom about 8 billion roubles and FSK about 1.5 billion.

Power producers and grid companies have been lobbying for permission to raise prices to consumers as part of the gradual privatisation of the industry that began last decade.

The Russian government cut the level at which it will allow bills to rise earlier this year -- a move widely interpreted as a sop to voters and a way to keep a lid on inflation.

Russia-focused fund manager Prosperity Capital told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit earlier on Monday that subsequent share price falls at generation companies made the sector its pre-election play.

Russia privatised large swathes of its generation industry last decade, allowing European utilities including Italy's Enel and Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE) to buy control of electricity producing assets.

The state still controls large parts of the industry via Gazprom, holding group Inter RAO and grid operator FSK. ($1 = 30.285 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; writing by John Bowker and Lidia Kelly; editing by Philippa Fletcher)