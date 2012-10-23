NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Oct 23 President Vladimir
Putin said on Tuesday Russia must change its energy policy to
take into account growing Chinese demand for oil and gas, as gas
export monopoly Gazprom launched a huge Arctic field
that will supply Europe.
Putin said Russia needed to amend its long-term gas sector
development, in an apparent reference to pressure from a probe
by the European Commission into the pricing model that drives
Gazprom's export revenues.
From his residence outside Moscow, Putin oversaw the launch
of Gazprom's giant Bovanenkovo field on the Arctic Yamal
Peninsula, which will pump as much as 140 billion cubic metres
of gas by pipeline, mainly to Europe, from 2014.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)