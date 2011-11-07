ST PETERSBURG, Russia Nov 7 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Monday that European Central Bank support for the euro zone's bailout fund would add to the credibility of efforts to overcome the currency union's sovereign debt crisis.

"The participation of the European (Central) Bank in the resolution of tasks facing the EFSF would, in the current situation, not be out of place," Putin said, referring to the European Financial Stability Facility.

Russia, holder of the world's third-largest foreign exchange reserves, has made it clear that it would prefer to channel any financial help to the euro zone via the International Monetary Fund, whose head Christine Lagarde was visiting Russia.

