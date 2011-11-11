MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
POZDNYAKOVO, Russia Nov 11 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin expressed doubt on Friday that the European Financial Stability Fund and the International Monetary Fund have enough resources to overcome the euro zone crisis and said the "collapse" of Italy would be a catastrophe that must be avoided.
"There is no way that Italy should be allowed to collapse, this would be a catastrophe," Putin said at a meeting with Russia experts outside Moscow. He said Russia, half of whose trade is with the European Union, was very worried about the situation in the euro zone.
"Our leading experts believe that without direct intervention from the ECB(European Central Bank) this problem cannot be solved. The EFSF, alone or cooperating with the IMF, does not have the necessary resources. I believe that the resources needed to overcome the crisis are about 1.5 trillion euros." (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Steve Gutterman)
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 The Vanguard Group topped $4 trillion in assets for the first time at the end of January after a year in which it pulled in more money than all of its rivals combined, the Wall Street Journal reported.
BERLIN, Feb 11 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said he fears Britain will divide the European Union's 27 remaining members by making different promises to each country during its Brexit negotiations.