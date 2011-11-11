POZDNYAKOVO, Russia Nov 11 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin expressed doubt on Friday that the European Financial Stability Fund and the International Monetary Fund have enough resources to overcome the euro zone crisis and said the "collapse" of Italy would be a catastrophe that must be avoided.

"There is no way that Italy should be allowed to collapse, this would be a catastrophe," Putin said at a meeting with Russia experts outside Moscow. He said Russia, half of whose trade is with the European Union, was very worried about the situation in the euro zone.

"Our leading experts believe that without direct intervention from the ECB(European Central Bank) this problem cannot be solved. The EFSF, alone or cooperating with the IMF, does not have the necessary resources. I believe that the resources needed to overcome the crisis are about 1.5 trillion euros." (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Writing by Steve Gutterman)