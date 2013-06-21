ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 Russian President
Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the flagging of a withdrawal
of U.S. monetary stimulus by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke was an expected and necessary development.
"This statement was expected - a correction had to come
sooner or later," Putin told investors at an economic forum in
St Petersburg.
Putin, a long-time critic of Western policies of so-called
quantitative easing, added that central banks couldn't keep
pumping liquidity into their economies indefinitely, stressing
the importance of tackling underlying problems.