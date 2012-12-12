MOSCOW Dec 12 President Vladimir Putin warned against foreign meddling in Russian politics on Wednesday in his first state of the nation speech since returning for a new six-year term in the Kremlin in May.

Putin, who last year accused the United States of encouraging opposition protests and claimed foreign governments spend money to seek to influence elections, said Russians receiving money from abroad should be barred from politics.

"Direct or indirect meddling in our internal political process is unacceptable," Putin said.