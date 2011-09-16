SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 Heads of leading sovereign wealth and private equity funds will advise a $10 billion state fund set up to attract foreign investment into Russia, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Friday

Putin made the announcement at a forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi where he shared the platform with Leon Black of $72 billion alternative asset manager Apollo.

Black will join the international advisory board of the newly-created Russia Direct Investment Fund, the fund said.

From sovereign wealth funds, Bader Mohammad Al-Sa'ad of the Kuwait Investment Authority, Chong-Suk Choi of the Korea Investment Corporation and Lou Jiwei of the China Investment Corporation will join the advisory panel.

From the private-equity side come Kurt Bjorklund of Permira, David Bonderman of TPG, Martin Halusa of Apax, Josef Schull of Warburg Pincus and Steven Schwarzmann of Blackstone. (Writing by Douglas Busvine, editing by Timothy Heritage)