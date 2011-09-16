SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 Heads of leading
sovereign wealth and private equity funds will advise a $10
billion state fund set up to attract foreign investment into
Russia, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Friday
Putin made the announcement at a forum in the Black Sea
resort of Sochi where he shared the platform with Leon Black of
$72 billion alternative asset manager Apollo.
Black will join the international advisory board of the
newly-created Russia Direct Investment Fund, the fund said.
From sovereign wealth funds, Bader Mohammad Al-Sa'ad of the
Kuwait Investment Authority, Chong-Suk Choi of the Korea
Investment Corporation and Lou Jiwei of the China Investment
Corporation will join the advisory panel.
From the private-equity side come Kurt Bjorklund of Permira,
David Bonderman of TPG, Martin Halusa of Apax, Josef Schull of
Warburg Pincus and Steven Schwarzmann of Blackstone.
(Writing by Douglas Busvine, editing by Timothy Heritage)