MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia will harvest a record 119 million tonnes of grain in 2016, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"It's just a great result," Putin said at an annual end-of-year news conference.

Previously, Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, was expected to harvest 117 million tonnes of grain this year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)