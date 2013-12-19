MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia will take tough steps to
guard against any attempts by environmental groups like
Greenpeace to interfere in its development of the Arctic,
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
Putin said Greenpeace activists arrested for a protest at a
drilling platform in September may have been carrying out
instructions to undermine Russia's efforts to develop Arctic
energy resources, suggesting governments could have been behind
it but naming no nation.
