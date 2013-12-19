(Adds quotes, details)
MOSCOW Dec 19 President Vladimir Putin said on
Thursday Russia's response to a Greenpeace protest over Arctic
oil drilling should serve as a lesson and Moscow would toughen
steps to guard against interference in its development of the
region.
Putin suggested Greenpeace activists detained for a protest
at a drilling platform operated by state-controlled Gazprom
in September may have been carrying out an order to
undermine Russia's development of Arctic energy resources.
"Why was this (protest) carried out? Either it was to put
pressure on a company or on someone's orders interfere with
Russia's offshore development," Putin said, suggesting foreign
rivals could have been behind it but naming no nation.
"This is a serious thing for us. And we do not plan to
soften (our stance), we will only be toughening it."
Russia's treatment of the 30 activists from 18 countries,
has drawn criticism from Western nations and a number of global
celebrities. The 30 were held in custody for two months and face
up to seven years in prison if tried and convicted.
Speaking at an annual news conference, Putin said an amnesty
passed this week that lawyers say will enable the Greenpeace
activists to avoid trial and return home was not drafted with
them in mind.
"As for the fact that they can now get amnesty ... we are
not doing this for them," Putin said. "What happened must be a
lesson and should, I hope, dispose us, with Greenpeace, to
working positively together."
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel;
Editing by Steve Gutterman and Elizabeth Piper)