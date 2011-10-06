MOSCOW Oct 6 Russia is concerned by the
sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone but is better able to
handle any economic fallout that may result than it was when
financial markets crashed and the global economy slumped in
2008, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said.
"The greatest cause for concern is the level of debt in the
countries of the euro zone, which exceeds 80 percent of GDP
(gross domestic product)," Putin said in a speech on Thursday.
He called for the euro zone to take "clear, well thought out
steps" to overcome its debt problems.
"I will say straight away that Russia is better prepared
than it was in 2008 for different scenarios," Putin said. "We
have built up serious experience, a reserve of durability -- in
the economy and in the financial sector."
Putin's speech to an investor conference hosted by
state-controlled bank VTB was his first since
revealing last month that he would seek to return to the
presidency, which he held from 2000-08, at an election next
March.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Writing by Douglas Busvine)