MOSCOW Nov 23 Russian Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin will address the lower house of parliament on
Wednesday at its last session before an election, his spokesman
said.
Putin's ruling United Russia party is expected to win the
Dec. 4 parliamentary election although it is unclear whether it
will retain all of its 315 seats in the lower chamber, the State
Duma.
"Vladimir Putin will go to the Russian Duma where he will
take part in the last plenary session (before the election),"
spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The aim is to address the deputies and to thank lawmakers
for their work and cooperation with the government, especially
during the rather difficult period because of the economic
crisis," Peskov said.
Putin's protege, President Dmitry Medvedev, is leading the
ruling party into the parliamentary election. If the party does
well, Putin has lined up Medvedev to become his prime minister
after the March presidential election.
Polls show the party is likely to win the election although
it is unclear if it will retain the more than two thirds of
seats it needs in the 450-seat chamber to push through
constitutional amendments.
The Communist Party has 57 seats. The nationalist LDPR party
has 40 seats and the Just Russia party has 38 seats.
(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski, Writing by Guy Faulconbridge,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)