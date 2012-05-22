* Putin hires seven former cabinet ministers
* Appointments signal shift of power back to Kremlin
* Putin ally Sechin named CEO of Russia's biggest oil
company
* Parliament gives initial backing to hike fines for protest
violations
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, May 22 Russian President Vladimir Putin
named several trusted former cabinet ministers to Kremlin posts
on Tuesday, asserting his authority in a move likely to weaken
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's new government and undermine
its mandate for change.
Bluntly showing who is in charge, Putin issued a decree
bringing prominent allies into his administration less than 24
hours after announcing their replacements in a new cabinet that
Medvedev has championed as an overhauled engine for reform.
One of Putin's closest associates, Igor Sechin, landed a job
as head of Russia's largest oil company, Rosneft.
The appointments signal that Putin, back in the Kremlin for
a six-year term after swapping jobs with his protege and
placeholder two weeks ago, will use the levers of Russia's
presidency to control economic and security policy.
They further tip the balance of power in Russia's ruling
"tandem" away from Medvedev, the younger, more liberal ally
Putin steered into the Kremlin in 2008 when he faced a bar on a
third term after eight years as president.
"The president's administration will become the centre of
decision-making," said Yevgeny Minchenko, director of the
International Institute of Political Analysis, a Moscow think
tank.
Putin brought seven members of his former cabinet into the
Kremlin, including former Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina,
ex-Health Minister Tatyana Golikova, former Natural Resources
Minister Yuri Trutnev and ex-Transport Minister Igor Levitin.
His decree confirmed loyal lieutenant Sergei Ivanov as his
chief of staff and kept Nikolai Patrushev, another longtime
associate, in place as secretary of the presidential Security
Council.
Hours later Medvedev named Sechin, Putin's energy 'tsar' in
the previous government and one of his closest confidants, as
CEO of state-controlled oil company Rosneft, giving the
president another avenue of influence.
POWER SHIFT
Putin, 59, named his last interior minister, Rashid
Nurgaliyev, whose term was marred by police violence, corruption
and abuse scandals, as a deputy to Patrushev at the Security
Council, an influential advisory body.
Sechin, former Federal Security Service (FSB) head Patrushev
and presidential chief of staff Ivanov, the defence minister for
most of Putin's 2000-2008 presidency, are loyal allies who share
the former Soviet KGB officer's security background.
They are members of the "siloviki" faction in the Russian
elite - the "men of power" whose roots go back to Soviet-era
security apparatus and support a strong state role in political
and economic affairs.
Their appointments suggest Putin has little inclination to
change his strategy in dealing with opposition to his rule after
a wave of winter street protests exposed growing displeasure
with his dominance after 12 years in power.
The lower house of parliament on Tuesday gave initial
approval to a bill that would dramatically increase fines for
violations of rules governing public gatherings, an effort to
suppress protests against Putin's rule.
The bill, which faces more parliament votes before it goes
to Putin for his signature, would increase maximum fines to 1.5
million roubles ($48,100) for protest organisers and 1 million
roubles ($32,100) for demonstrators.
The Kremlin published Putin's decree less than 24 hours
after Putin, sitting at the head of a table with Medvedev to one
side, an nounced the makeup of the new government the prime
minister will lead.
As promised by Medvedev, who casts himself as a champion of
change and stresses the need to modernise an energy-reliant
economy in which growth is hampered by bureaucracy and
corruption, most ministers from Putin's cabinet were replaced.
The line-up brought in a couple of new faces from the team
of young market liberals that served in the Kremlin during
Medvedev's four-year term as president, during which he promised
far-reaching reforms but carried out few of them.
"COMICAL" GOVERNMENT
But a core of loyal figures remained in place, leaving the
more conservative Putin - long an advocate of state-led economic
development - with a powerful measure of control over the
government and economic policy.
In a sign reform efforts could be hampered by divisions
within government and by Putin's penchant for state spending,
First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said Russia must not
skimp when it comes to important development projects.
"Working together will be difficult," Shuvalov said, formally
introducing the more fiscally hawkish Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov at the ministry. "You know ... that I support
maintaining a small deficit for the next several years."
He said he understood that "we have a budget plan and we
must live by tighter budgetary laws, but the priorities for
development of the country must be financed," said Shuvalov, a
key holdover from Putin's government.
Both critics and supporters of Putin said the Kremlin
appointments further increase his sway on policy.
Sergei Markov, a former lawmaker with the pro-Putin United
Russia party, said Putin's Kremlin hires pointed to "a melding
of the president's administration and the government".
"They will oversee the ministers' work, and in fact order
them about and manage them," said Markov, vice-rector at the
Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.
Political analyst Andrei Piontkovsky put it more bluntly.
"Medvedev's government is comical, while the real government
is located in the president's administration," he said.
Putin, who told the new cabinet on Monday that it faced a
tough task in developing Russia amid global economic
uncertainty, may use Medvedev and his ministers as scapegoats if
Russia's economy takes a turn for the worse, Piontkovsky said.
"All these boys will be made responsible, and Putin's crew
is removed from the blow and hidden deep in the subsoil of the
administration," he said.
($1 = 31.1750 Russian roubles)
