By Michael Stott
| NOVO OGARYOVO, Russia
NOVO OGARYOVO, Russia Oct 25 President Vladimir
Putin flatly rejected on Thursday Western criticism of the
imprisonment of the Pussy Riot punk protest band, saying its
three female members deserved their fate because they threatened
the moral foundations of Russia.
During a two-hour dinner conversation with a group of
foreign Russia experts, Putin spent most of his time carefully
explaining how his country was trying to improve the business
climate and diversify the economy away from its heavy dependence
on oil and gas by promoting high-tech industries.
The Kremlin chief said he had "mixed feelings" about a $55
billion state-sponsored takeover of the country's number three
private oil producer TNK-BP last week because it
increased state-controlled Rosneft's domination of the
energy sector.
But Putin said he acted to help BP and put an end to
"fistfights" between the British oil major and its four
Soviet-born oligarch partners. "We tried not to get involved,
but when BP managers came to me and the government and said we
want to cooperate with Rosneft, we could not say no," said
Putin. Rosneft is run by a longtime close Putin ally, Igor
Sechin, and the deal will give BP a stake of nearly 20 percent.
Putin said he was implementing new laws and reforming the
courts to reach a target of moving Russia up from its 112th
place in the annual World Bank rankings for ease of doing
business - below Pakistan - to a top 20 place by 2018.
PUSSY RIOT
But the president, now in his 13th year running Russia,
became animated only when asked about Pussy Riot during the
seven-course meal with the Valdai Club of foreign journalists
and academics at his Stalin-era residence in a wooded compound
outside Moscow.
The Valdai members were kept waiting in a separate room for
an hour and a half for the meeting, while Putin met a group of
factory workers and teachers from the Volga region to discuss
religious cults.
Two young women from Pussy Riot received two-year prison
sentences for "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" after
performing a crude anti-Putin protest song in Moscow's main
cathedral. A third band member was released on a suspended
sentence.
At Thursday's dinner Putin raised his voice, looked straight
at the questioner and asked why Westerners who criticised Russia
for sending two of the young women to labour camps far from
Moscow had not come out in support of a jailed American who made
an anti-Muslim hate film.
"Do you want to support people with such views? If you do,
then why do you not support the guy who is sitting in prison for
the film about the Muslims?" the president shot back.
This was an apparent reference to "The Innocence of
Muslims", a crude hate video that triggered violent protests
across the Islamic world when it was aired on the Internet.
An actress in the film has identified an Egyptian-born
Californian, Mark Basseley Youssef, as its author. Youssef is
currently detained on suspicion of violating his probation terms
for a bank fraud conviction.
"We have red lines beyond which starts the destruction of
the moral foundations of our society," Putin went on. "If people
cross this line they should be made responsible in line with the
law." He described Pussy Riot's protest as "an act of group sex
aimed at hurting religious feelings".
CLAMPDOWN ON DISSENT
Putin's comments came amid a wider clampdown on dissent in
Russia, which has included arrests of opposition leaders on
criminal charges and tighter controls on media.
This has led to fears that the political system, which is
highly centralised under the Kremlin, is becoming increasingly
ossified and intolerant.
Putin deflected a question about the possible stagnation of
the system by saying Russia was re-introducing direct elections
for state governors, making it easier for political parties to
register and allowing citizens to petition the state Duma
(parliament) directly with proposals.
Many of the same faces who worked with Putin when he was
deputy mayor of St Petersburg in the early 1990s are still in
senior positions in Moscow in the government and in state
companies.
But Putin said around two-thirds of the members of the
government had been changed when he returned to the Kremlin
earlier this year, swapping places with his protege Dmitry
Medvedev, who is now prime minister.
"I prefer to choose qualified, experienced people who have
proved they can do well," the president explained. He rejected
suggestions that there were any disputes inside the government
in the wake of the departure just over a year ago of long-time
Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin.
TRADE GOALS
Putin insisted that Russia would continue to give a high
priority to growing its trade with its top business partner
China, aiming to boost bilateral business to $100 billion a year
from current levels of $83.5 billion.
Beijing and Moscow were also keen to do as much trade as
possible in their national currencies, he said, noting that the
rouble was fully convertible and that it was a "matter of time"
until the yuan was, too.
By contrast, he berated the European Union for its
"ridiculous" slowness in agreeing a visa-free regime for Russia
and attacked Brussels for not taking him up on an offer of
cooperation on a new satellite navigation system between the
European Galileo system and Russia's GLONASS project.
"The EU has a visa-free regime with certain Latin American
countries, and I don't think their crime levels are any less
than ours," he said. "I don't understand this approach."
Putin also had a ready answer for a questioner who enquired
how he would stop an exodus of talented, qualified young people
to the West. It was entirely normal, he said, for young people
to study and work in other countries where there was more money
or a good education on offer.
And what would the president want historians to highlight as
the greatest achievement of his third term in the Kremlin?
"You know, I am never guided by a possible assessment of my
work," Putin said, before highlighting how the economy had
doubled in size under his stewardship, average incomes had
soared, gold reserves were the world's fourth biggest, the birth
rate had increased - all what he termed "modest, positive
changes ... but not enough".
"We need to create a democratic, effective system of
governance so that people feel they are participating," he said.
"We need to create an effective economy which is looking forward
and to guarantee the country's security. I am sure we are
capable of solving all these problems."