MOSCOW Jan 15 President Vladimir Putin
appointed the director of a leading steel company as the interim
governor of one of Russia's main industrial regions on
Wednesday, replacing Mikhail Yurevich, a target of graft
investigations by the opposition.
Boris Dubrovsky, the general director of one of Russia's top
four steelmakers, MMK, will replace Yurevich who had
resigned, the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.
Opposition leader and anti-corruption campaigner Alexei
Navalny has posted on his blog several times about Yurevich, who
since 2010 has served as governor of the Chelyabinsk region,
Russia's metals, mining and manufacturing heartland.
The Kremlin said Dubrovsky's appointment was aimed at
tackling a crisis in Russia's industrial metals companies, many
of whom have operations in the region.
Shares in MMK, controlled by billionaire Viktor Rashnikov,
rose on the news to trade up 1.4 percent, outperforming the
broader market.
"This is a sign the government believes in the owner and
management of the company," said Societe Generale analyst Sergey
Donskoy.
Russia's indebted metals and mining firms, most controlled
by billionaire oligarchs loyal to the Kremlin, are in need of
state support since a growth slowdown in China and stagnation in
Europe sent profits tumbling.