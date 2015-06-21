(Repeats June 20 story with no changes to text)
* Putin meets journalists after economic conference
* Blames West over Ukraine, says economy holding up
* Popularity is high despite economic problems
By Paul Ingrassia
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 It was two
minutes before midnight when Russian President Vladimir Putin
finally entered the meeting room in the Boris Yeltsin
Presidential Library, more than three hours late, to be
interviewed by a dozen exhausted journalists.
His retinue seemed wearily accustomed to the late-night
regimen, but Putin himself - after back-to-back meetings, a
speech and an on-stage interview at his annual business
conference here in his home town of St Petersburg - was fresh,
fulsome and feisty.
"We won in a free fight and we are going to host the World
Cup," he declared, slapping away suggestions that Russia cheated
with scandal-plagued FIFA to snare the 2018 competition. "That's
it!"
As for whether Russia can't, or simply won't, control its
border to stop heavy weapons flowing to separatists in Ukraine:
"These people got weapons with which to defend themselves. They
got them in various ways."
To the suggestion by Canada's premier, Stephen Harper, that
Russia be expelled formally from the Group of Eight major
economies: "I don't want to offend anyone, but if the United
States says Russia should return to the G8, the prime minister
will change his opinion."
All of it was pure Putin, veritable Vlad. He's habitually
hours late for meetings - with the pope, Germany's Angela Merkel
and most others - so it's clear who's in charge before
discussions begin.
He's seemingly indefatigable at age 62. He's always
assertive. And he clings to perceived slights at the hands of
the West, particularly the United States.
"I am convinced that ... after the Soviet Union was gone
from the political map of the world, some of our partners in the
West, including and primarily the United States, of course, were
in a state of euphoria," he told Charlie Rose, the American
television interviewer chosen by the Kremlin to do an on-stage
interview at the conference on Friday afternoon.
Referring to the eastward expansion of NATO, he said: "Some
of our partners seem to have got the illusion that ... a vacuum
of sorts developed that had to be filled quickly. I think such
an approach is a mistake."
He added: "Is there anyone who wants to be neglected and
humiliated? There is something about respect, or lack of
respect. When we see an unwillingness of partners to talk to us,
then we see disrespect of our side."
SHOWCASE FORUM LOSES LUSTRE
The conference, officially the St Petersburg International
Economic Forum, has lost lustre since last year, when the West
imposed economic sanctions after Russia seized Crimea and
supported separatists in eastern Ukraine. In years past, Sting
and other headliners provided entertainment. This year, Carla
Bruni, wife of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, gave a
concert, followed by a midnight dinner.
Few senior Western executives attended, save for some from
oil companies seeking Russian deals. Last year some executives
predicted Russia's alienation from the West would pass quickly.
Nobody was saying that this year.
The big-name prime ministers attending this year were all
"formers" - Britain's Tony Blair, Italy's Romano Prodi and
Francois Fillon of France. Kyrgyzstan's president and Mongolia's
prime minister were there, but the most prominent among the
small-nation chiefs was Alexis Tsipras of Greece.
The leftist prime minister, whose nation teeters on a debt
default that could eventually threaten its membership of the
European Union, got a prized speaking spot on Friday, right
after Putin. His presence and warm embrace by Putin were a clear
jab at the EU establishment. Tsipras did not make major
pronouncements on the debt crisis, but spoke in general terms
about the strategic importance of Greece.
Putin, however, laced his speech with enough statistics to
clog a computer. Among them: Russia's unemployment rate (a
modest 5.8 percent), gold and foreign currency reserves ($361.6
billion), budget deficit from January to May (3.6 percent),
"non-raw commodity" exports (up 17 percent in first quarter).
His message: Russia is weathering Western sanctions just
fine. "I would like to point out that at the end of last year we
were warned ... there would be a deep crisis," he declared. "It
has not happened. We have stabilised the situation..."
Putin didn't mention the 3.2 percent economic contraction
this year forecast by Russia's central bank, or the 11.5 percent
prime interest rate to prop up the rouble.
Both are pinching the lives of average Russians, though
Putin's appeal to patriotism and increasing control over the
media has kept his domestic approval rating above 80 percent.
PARALLEL VIEWS
In the interview he placed blame for the Ukraine crisis
squarely on the Kiev government and the West. "It was a coup
d'état, an armed seizure of power," he said, referring to last
year's revolt that ousted a Moscow-backed Ukrainian president.
Only Western pressure on Kiev for a political settlement
that gives substantial autonomy to Ukraine's Russian-speaking
east and amnesty to rebel fighters will resolve the crisis, he
said, adding: "We are against solving issues by force."
That smacks of duplicity to Western leaders who say the
Russian military is covertly fighting in Ukraine alongside the
separatists. Putin stoutly denies that.
As for Western suspicions that the separatists used a
Russian missile to shoot down a civilian airliner last summer,
albeit probably by accident, Putin says he's seen evidence the
missile might have penetrated the plane's tail section with a
trajectory indicating it came from Ukrainian government forces.
It's like two parallel views of reality, never intersecting,
but Putin seems to revel in every rebuttal.
Well past midnight, after an hour of discussion, the Russian
president did find one thing for which to compliment America:
its move toward diplomatic recognition of Cuba. "We welcome
that," he said. "It is the right thing for the U.S."
As the clock neared 1:30 a.m., Putin was asked about his
personal life. "My daughters came to St Petersburg and I was up
until 2 a.m. yesterday talking to them," he said. "I have good
relations with my ex-wife. I have a good plan for the future.
I'm okay."
(Editing by Timothy Heritage and Janet Lawrence)