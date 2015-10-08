PARIS Oct 8 Vladimir Putin turned 63 this week
with his now traditional display of sporting prowess, and an
announcement that Russian naval vessels had launched a wave of
missiles against Islamic State in Syria.
The Russian leader has never appeared more confident and his
grip on power never more secure. In the past two years he has
outmanoeuvred the West in Crimea, eastern Ukraine and Syria.
Western sanctions have apparently failed to blunt his ambition.
But some of Putin's former allies, those who have fallen
from grace during his 15 years in power, paint a different
picture: Putin's position as Russian leader may be far less
assured, they say.
"Putin is a hostage of his entourage," Sergei Pugachev, who
once counted the Kremlin chief as a close family friend, told
Reuters in an interview in Paris.
The animosity between Pugachev and the Russian government is
well documented. Pugachev says his $15 billion business empire
spanning shipbuilding, coal and real estate was expropriated by
Kremlin rivals. He is suing Russia for $12 billion. Russia,
meanwhile, is seeking Pugachev's arrest for embezzlement and
misappropriation of assets, charges Pugachev denies.
Given the secrecy of Putin's Kremlin, it was impossible to
confirm Pugachev's account. But interviews with other Russian
businessmen and foreign diplomats painted a similar picture,
albeit a partial one.
The descriptions may offer rare first-hand views of Putin's
court and some clues about a question that has preoccupied
oligarchs, Western governments and even Putin's advisers: How
long will Putin remain as Russia's paramount leader?
For Pugachev, the keys to the puzzle are Putin's perceptions
of his own personal safety, finding a successor and the clan
battles over the spoils of a former superpower.
"Until he finds a path to an arrangement which secures his
safety, he will remain in power," Pugachev said.
"He no longer has confidence in his closest circle and if I
were in his place I would not trust them either: What they say
to his face and what they say when he is not there is completely
different."
When asked about Pugachev's comments, Putin's spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said: "We see them as the words of a citizen who
is on a wanted list."
TSAR PUTIN?
Since Putin was appointed acting president by Boris Yeltsin
on Dec. 31, 1999, he has been cast, variously, as Tsar,
reformer, secret policeman and Russia's richest man.
In diplomatic cables published by WikiLeaks in 2010, U.S.
diplomats depicted Putin as Russia's "alpha-dog" autocrat who
ruled by allowing corrupt officials and spies to steal. The
Kremlin called that idea ridiculous.
Friends and enemies have cast Putin as a leader attempting
to unite modern Russia with its Soviet superpower past and the
mystical traditions of pre-revolutionary Orthodox Tsars.
The Kremlin has shown Putin grappling with a Siberian tiger
while supporters this year unveiled a bust in his home town
showing him as a modern Caesar. The New York Review of Books has
written of "The Emperor Vladimir".
But Pugachev's description of a less secure leader chimes
with the views of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest
man, who was arrested in 2003 before his YUKOS business empire
was ripped apart and its main production units taken over by
Gazprom and Rosneft.
"No matter what the PR machine and propaganda of the Kremlin
might say, President Putin is no superman," Khodorkovsky, who
was freed in 2013 after a decade in Russian jails, told an
audience in London in February.
"The Russian business and ruling elite is becoming
increasingly anxious in response to Putin's political course;
even those who are loyal to him. It is obvious that autumn has
arrived for Putin."
MOSCOW RULES
For Pugachev, the cruder interpretations of Putin's power
miss the underlying instability of post-Soviet Russia: Putin
must navigate the chaotic clan battle for wealth with care.
"These people, it is the way they are, will serve anyone who
defends their venal interests," Pugachev, 52, said of the clans
around Putin.
"These people are hostages to their crimes - basically the
whole establishment - and they need someone who will at minimum
represent their interests. If the situation changes and they
consider Putin is not sufficiently defending their interests
then I think anything could happen."
Behind the patriotic swagger of wealthy Muscovites,
according to this analysis, there lies a danger for Putin: The
fall in the oil price and Western sanctions for his war in
Ukraine have reduced the profits of this moneyed class.
A Western diplomatic source said Putin was poorly informed
and it was unclear how long he would remain in power given
Russia's economic problems. The rouble has halved in value
against the U.S. dollar since 2012, the year Putin was elected
for a third term.
"In these situations, you see nothing and then all of a
sudden it goes," the diplomat said.
An influential Russian businessman, speaking on condition of
anonymity because of a Russian taboo on discussing Putin's
future, said: "The economy is very bad."
"These situations are impossible to predict but they can
change very fast. When it happens it goes very fast," the
Russian said. He used the Russian word for 'brittle' to describe
the current economic and political situation.
LEADER FOR LIFE?
Pugachev said Putin's shift towards confrontation with the
West over Ukraine flowed from his reliance on the guidance of
hardliners inside the Kremlin.
"He trusted the hawks and he has had a lack of success. He
is not a leader of the hawks himself but over the 15 years he
has migrated between the different circles," he said.
Another Russian businessman with knowledge of the Kremlin
cast Putin as an isolated leader who understood he could never
leave power.
"No one tells him the truth," said the Russian who spoke on
condition on anonymity. "He cannot leave. He knows that. He
believes in plots."
One Russian emigre, however, cautioned against
overestimating internal opposition.
"Yes, Vladimir Putin has to take into account interests of
various stakeholders," said Sergei Guriev, an economist who fled
Russia in 2013 for France.
"However, in the current system - certainly, since the Yukos
affair - nobody within the Russian elite could come even close
to him in terms of power and authority. If he personally decides
to do X, no clans or elite groups will be able to stop it."
So will Putin stay in power for life?
"It is difficult for me to say how it all ends," Pugachev
said. "I think that stagnation is probably here to stay for a
long time."
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Janet McBride)