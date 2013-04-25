* Putin holds first nationwide phone-in of new presidency
* Addresses topics from pensions to Boston bombs
* Signals he will not dismiss his prime minister
By Timothy Heritage
MOSCOW, April 25 President Vladimir Putin said
on Thursday the Boston bombings proved his tough line against
militants in the North Caucasus was right and showed Russia and
the United States must step up cooperation on security.
After receiving almost 2 million questions from the Baltic
Sea to Russia's far east, Putin used his annual "hotline"
call-in to present the image of a man still in control a year
into his third term and not afraid of criticism at home and
abroad.
"If we truly join our efforts together, we will not allow
these strikes and suffer such losses," he said of the bombings
in the four-and-three-quarter-hour phone-in, which critics say
now looks outdated as he fields predictable questions from loyal
factory workers, airforce pilots and struggling mothers.
But this time he made sure there were critical voices in the
audience, with a liberal journalist asking whether a clampdown
on opponents since his return to the Kremlin last May echoed the
repressions of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
Putin denied the accusation, but told the editor that Russia
needed order and discipline. Former finance minister Alexei
Kudrin also took him to task over the country's slide towards
recession but Putin dismissed him jokingly as a "slacker".
There was even one written question seeking advice on how to
handle a wayward son. This prompted a laugh but may have pleased
Putin, who sees himself as the father of the nation and spoke of
traditional and conservative values throughout the call-in.
Most of the time Putin looked stern as, sitting at a desk in
a packed television studio, he took questions on issues ranging
from pensions and roads to the ethnic Chechens suspected of
carrying out the Boston Marathon bombings.
He avoided criticising the U.S. failure to prevent the
bombings despite Russia's concerns about the brothers, passed on
by the security services. But he took the chance to justify
using heavy force against Islamist militants who oppose Russian
rule in Chechnya and other parts of the restive North Caucasus.
"We have always said that action is needed and not
declarations. Now two criminals have confirmed the correctness
of our thesis," the former KGB spy said.
Putin, who first asserted his authority by crushing a
Chechen independence bid in a war over a decade ago, has long
said the United States underestimates the security threat posed
by the militants and rejected international accusations that
Moscow's use of force in the region has been heavy-handed.
COMEDY CLUB?
Putin's remarks underlined his intention to use heightened
concern over security to win closer cooperation with the United
States in the run-up to the Sochi Winter Olympics next February.
The Olympics are a pet project for Putin and intended as a
showcase of what Russia can achieve. A fatal attack on the Games
would put those efforts in doubt.
Although he accused the United States at one point of being
an imperialist power, he said differences in certain areas
should not stand in the way of cooperation in others.
Putin, 60, was taking part in his first question-and-answer
show with the Russian public since returning to the presidency
last May after four years as prime minister.
The marathon show, broadcast nationwide, has been an almost
annual event since 2001 - he did not do one last year.
Critics say the format has become outmoded and shows Russia
has not moved with the times under Putin, who is accused by the
opposition of being out of touch and allowing the country to
stagnate economically and politically.
Dmitry Oreshkin, a political scientist who sympathises with
the opposition, said the format had become "too familiar".
"The hotline has turned into Comedy Club," said one
opposition leader, Ilya Yashin, referring to a Russian TV show
that features stand-up comics.
But Putin, whose approval rating still hovers above 60
percent, spoke fluently and looked at ease as he reeled off
figures and answered questions - all of which he appeared to
expect - as he sat in a suit and tie.
One of his aims was clearly to show he has reasserted his
grip on power, which was undermined just over a year ago during
the biggest street protests since he first rose to power.
The protests have since dwindled and the opposition remains
disjointed although critics accuse him of violating human rights
with a clampdown on dissenters.
He denied accusations that he uses courts for political ends
to persecute critics such as protest leader Alexei Navalny,
currently on trial for theft, and the Pussy Riot punk group, two
of whose members are in jail for performing an anti-Putin
protest song in a Moscow cathedral.
Putin also used the call-in to play down suggestions that he
disagrees with his government over economic policy and show he
will not respond to calls to dismiss Dmitry Medvedev, the
long-time ally whom he replaced as president last year.
There has been speculation for months in the media and among
political analysts that Putin could make Medvedev a scapegoat if
Russia's economy continues to slide towards recession.
But in response to a question, Putin said: "There is no
division between the government and the president, or the
presidential administration (on the economy) ... The people have
only been in their jobs about a year."