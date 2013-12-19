MOSCOW Dec 19 President Vladimir Putin
portrayed on Thursday Russia's bailout of Ukraine as an act of
brotherly love to stave off economic crisis and said it was not
designed to keep Kiev out of the European Union's clutches.
Russia agreed on Tuesday to buy $15 billion worth of
Ukrainian Eurobonds and cut the price Kiev pays for Russian gas,
weeks after Kiev spurned a trade pact with the EU, touching off
anti-government protests.
"Now we see that Ukraine is in difficult straits ... if we
really say that they are a brotherly nation and people then we
must act like close relatives and help this nation," Putin told
his annual news conference.
"In no way is this connected with the Maidan (protests in
central Kiev) or the European talks with Ukraine."
Putin reiterated that the decision to reduce the gas price
was a temporary move but he hoped to "agree on long-term
cooperation" in the energy sector.
Some analysts have suggested the bailout of Ukraine is a
gamble at a time when Russia's own economy is fragile and that
it was taken for geopolitical reasons.
Putin acknowledged that Ukraine's credit rating was not high
but said Russia believed in the competitiveness of its fellow
Soviet republic's industry.
The president, 61, looked relaxed at the start of the annual
question-and-answer session with hundreds of journalists from
across Russia which was being broadcast across the nation. The
annual news conference has often lasted more than four hours.
Taking questions from behind a desk on a stage in a Moscow
conference centre, Putin did not respond directly to a question
about his failure to persuade Ukraine to join a customs union
with Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus which he hopes to build into
a larger trading and political bloc.
Putin brushed aside a question about who might succeed him
when his presidency ends in 2018. He has been Russia's dominant
politician since he was first elected president in 2000 and has
the right to seek a new term - his fourth - in 2018.