* Putin shrugs off sanctions over Ukraine
* Says privatisation to continue, no currency restrictions
* Economists fears stagnation, faster capital flight
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, Oct 2 President Vladimir Putin dismissed
Western sanctions as "utter foolishness" on Thursday and said
they would not stop Russia developing into a stronger economic
power.
Attempting to take the higher ground in a speech to foreign
and Russian investors, Putin said he was relaxed about the
measures imposed on his country over Ukraine even though they
had broken the fundamental principles of the global economy.
Addressing financiers worried about the weakening economy,
capital flight and a possible increase in state intervention, he
said Russia was well placed to weather the storm.
"We truly want a country that is strong, flourishing, free
and open to the world," he told the VTB Russia Calling
investment conference, ruling out restrictions on capital and
currency movements out of Russia.
Making clear his aim was to soothe worried investors, he
later began a question-and-answer session by saying with a wry
smile: "All I have to do is smile to show the devil is not as
frightening as he seems."
Contradicting some businessmen who fear sanctions could
drive Russia into a new period of isolation, Putin underlined
that he saw the country as part of the world economy, and,
compared with others, a member playing by the rules.
He said sanctions violated the principles of the World Trade
Organization, undermined the credibility of international
financial institutions and reserve currencies, and would cause
long-term damage to the entire global economy.
"It is utter foolishness from those governments, who are
limiting their business, preventing it working, reducing its
competitiveness, freeing up niches for competitors on as
promising a market as Russia," he said.
"I would like to hope that we can get over this period of
misunderstanding," he said to applause.
CALM AND RELAXED
It was a calm performance by the 61-year-old president, who
won popularity in his first spell as president from 2000 until
2008 by overseeing nearly a decade of economic growth.
Now some economists, including the World Bank, see Russia
entering a period of near stagnation, with growth of the $2
trillion economy barely climbing above zero.
Inflation is running at an annual rate of almost 8 percent,
the rouble has fallen around 17 percent against the U.S. dollar
this year and the price of oil - vital to Russia's economy - has
dropped below the point at which it balances its budget.
Capital flight was $75 billion in the first half of the year.
Plenty of experts see more problems than Putin appears
ready to acknowledge, including the absence of a clear strategy
to pull the world's eighth largest economy around.
"Right now it is clear that in this crisis situation for
business there is no clear 'Plan B' from the state," said Diana
Kaplinskaya, an economic analyst.
Acknowledging the "difficult times", Putin said he was sure
the sanctions would spur domestic growth and reduce Russia's
dependence on imports, enabling the economy to develop.
He said he was confident that a recent rise in inflation,
linked to Russia's restrictions on Western food imports as a
response to sanctions, would be temporary given the central
bank's policy - which is "balanced and flexible".
Putin reiterated the importance of developing ties with
Russia's partners to the east, congratulating companies which
had already done deals with Chinese companies and said Russia
would aim to shift to national currencies in trade.
In a message to owners of firms privatised in the 1990s,
when the Soviet Union's collapse gave way to chaotic capitalism,
he said there would not be a wide-scale revision of such sales.
A Moscow court's decision last month to order the seizure of
the stake in oil producer Bashneft belonging to oil-to-telecoms
conglomerate Sistema, and the placing of its oligarch boss under
house arrest, has raised investors' fears that the Kremlin wants
to reclaim prized assets.
Putin said he would not interfere in the legal case.
Asked about the conflict in Ukraine, where Russia denies
sending troops and weapons to support pro-Russian separatists,
he said the former Soviet republic was Russia's "closest, most
brotherly nation" and hoped a parliamentary election on Oct. 26
would help bring stability to the country.
But overall, his message to those governments who imposed
sanctions on Russia over its policy in Ukraine was clear - you
will lose out.
