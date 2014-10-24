LAURA, Russia Oct 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised on Friday what he called the United States' "unilateral diktat" in global affairs and said the "so-called" winners of the Cold War wanted a new world order that suited only them.

In a speech fiercely critical of the United States, Putin told an informal group of political scholars known as the Valdai Club that the global and regional security system had been weakened.

Underlining that Russia was a strong state more than two decades after the end of the Cold War, Putin said Moscow would not "beg" in response to the sanctions imposed on it by the United States and the European Union over the crisis in Ukraine.