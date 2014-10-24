LAURA, Russia Oct 24 Russian President Vladimir
Putin criticised on Friday what he called the United States'
"unilateral diktat" in global affairs and said the "so-called"
winners of the Cold War wanted a new world order that suited
only them.
In a speech fiercely critical of the United States, Putin
told an informal group of political scholars known as the Valdai
Club that the global and regional security system had been
weakened.
Underlining that Russia was a strong state more than two
decades after the end of the Cold War, Putin said Moscow would
not "beg" in response to the sanctions imposed on it by the
United States and the European Union over the crisis in Ukraine.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)