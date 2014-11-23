* Says there won't be new "Iron Curtain" - TASS interview
* Blames West for disregarding Russia's interests
* Does not rule out seeking presidency again in 2018
(Adds more quotes, detail)
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, Nov 23 President Vladimir Putin blamed
the West for worsening relations with Russia since the Ukraine
crisis and said Moscow would not allow itself to become
internationally isolated behind another 'Iron Curtain'.
In an interview published by state news agency TASS on
Sunday, Putin also said Western sanctions against Moscow,
combined with the slide in the rouble and oil price falls would
have no "catastrophic consequences" on Russia's economy.
The United States and the European Union have imposed
sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Ukraine's Crimean
peninsula and ratcheted them up over Moscow's backing for
separatists fighting Kiev troops to split east Ukraine.
"We understand the fatality of an 'Iron Curtain' for us,"
Putin was quoted as saying. "We will not go down this path in
any case and no one will build a wall around us. That is
impossible!"
Russia's ties with the West are at their worst since the
Cold War because of Ukraine, where more than 4,300 people have
been killed since violence erupted in the east mid-April.
As the West pressures Moscow over Ukraine, Putin accused
Washington and Brussels of disregarding Russia's interests.
"When Russia starts... safeguarding people and its
interests, it immediately becomes bad (in the view of the West),
he said.
"You think it's over our position over east Ukraine or
Crimea? Absolutely not! If it wasn't for that, they would have
found a different reason. It has always been like that."
OIL AND POWER
The sanctions hit Russia's weak economy and sparked a slide
in the rouble, which shed about a third of its value this year.
Economic woes are exacerbated by a sharp drop in the global
price for oil, one of Russia's main exports.
"If the price of energy is lowered on purpose, this also
hits those who introduce those limits," Putin said, adding that
major producers such as the United States and Saudi Arabia could
be in cahoots to lower prices and harm the Russian economy.
He said big supply, which he blamed for the price fall, came
from the U.S. shale fields, Libya and Saudi Arabia, as well as
from Iraq, including what he said were black market sales by
Islamic State militants who hold swathes of that country.
But he struck a defiant tone on possible consequences for
the Russian stagnant economy.
"It's far from certain that sanctions, sharp falls in the
oil price (and) the depreciation of the national currency will
cause negative effects or catastrophic consequences only for us.
No such thing will happen!"
Putin also did not rule out running for the presidency again
in 2018 when his current term expires, though he denied he
wanted to rule until death. He first came to Russia's top job as
acting president on the last day of 1999, remaining the
country's paramount leader ever since.
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)