* Putin uses annual news conference to reassure Russians
* Broadly backs U.S. Syria peace plans
* But furiously denounces Turkey for downing Russian
warplane
By Maria Tsvetkova and Andrew Osborn
MOSCOW, Dec 17 Russia's Vladimir Putin subjected
Turkey to a furious tirade on Thursday, using barrack-room
language to wonder aloud whether it had shot down a Russian
warplane last month to curry favour with the United States.
Addressing almost 1,400 reporters in a cavernous hall inside
a Moscow conference centre, the Russian president dedicated a
chunk of his annual news conference to spelling out why he saw
no prospect of a rapprochement with Ankara.
"If someone in the Turkish leadership decided to lick the
Americans in a particular place I don't know whether they acted
correctly or not and I don't know ... whether the Americans
needed that," said Putin, referring to the shooting down.
Putin said he could imagine a scenario where there was a
deal for Turkey to shoot down a Russian plane in return for
Washington turning a blind eye to Turkish troops entering Iraq.
"Perhaps there was such an arrangement," he said.
Turkey's downing of a Russian SU-24 fighter bomber near the
Syrian-Turkish border on Nov. 24 prompted Putin to impose
economic sanctions on Turkey who he claimed had stabbed Russia
in the back.
Turkey said it was acting to defend its airspace. Moscow
said its plane had not overflown Turkey.
Putin made clear Russian sanctions would stay in place for
some time, saying it was hard for the Kremlin to reach any kind
of agreement with the current Turkish leadership, whom he
accused of "creeping Islamisation" that would have the secular
state's founder, Kemal Ataturk, turning in his grave.
"Maybe, they thought we would run away from there (Syria)?
But Russia is not such a country," said Putin.
Putin, speaking on the eve of a meeting of world powers in
New York on Friday to discuss Syria, was more conciliatory
towards the United States, saying he broadly supported U.S.
plans to try to push forward the Syrian peace process
Even though differences between Moscow and Washington
remained, he said he backed a U.S. plan to prepare a U.N.
resolution on the peace process.
But though he said there was agreement that a new
constitution needed to be drawn up and an election held to
determine the fate of the conflict-torn country, he signalled
Moscow was not yet ready to withdraw its support for Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad.
"We believe that only the Syrian people can decide who
should govern them," said Putin, saying Moscow would continue
its air strikes in Syria for as long as the Syrian army
continued its own military operations.
REASSURANCE
Putin, 63, a former Soviet KGB officer, has ruled Russia as
either president or prime minister for 16 years. He has not yet
said whether he intends to stand for a fourth presidential term
in 2018. If he did, he could remain in power until 2024.
He used the news conference, a set-piece of Russian
political life, to try to reassure voters over the troubled
state of Russia's economy.
Buffeted by Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine
crisis, falling oil prices, and a weakening rouble, Russia's
economy is forecast to shrink by around 4 percent this year, its
sharpest contraction since the global financial crisis.
The crisis has hit ordinary Russians hard, cutting real
incomes, pushing up prices of day-to-day products, and halving
their buying power in the West. With a ban on direct flights to
Egypt and Kremlin sanctions on Turkey, two of their favourite
holiday destinations have also been pushed further out of their
reach.
"The Russian economy has passed the crisis. At least, the
peak of the crisis," said Putin.
Despite the economic pain, polls show Putin's ratings, which
were boosted by his decision to annex Ukraine's Crimea last year
and to launch air strikes in Syria, remain at around 85 percent,
not far off their record highs of almost 90 percent in October.
Answering a question about Ukraine -- with which relations
remained strained over a smouldering conflict in eastern Ukraine
and Crimea -- Putin appeared to confirm the presence of Russian
special forces in east Ukraine for the first time.
"We never said there were no people there who were carrying
out certain tasks including in the military sphere," said Putin.
"But that does not mean there are Russian (regular) troops
there, feel the difference," he added, saying he now wanted
better ties with Kiev overall.
That Russian forces were present in eastern Ukraine will
come as little surprise; Reuters reporters have uncovered
widespread evidence of their presence. But Putin's words went
further than previous statements, in which Russian officials
issued blanket denials that Russian soldiers were there.
Putin, who spoke for just over three hours, seemed less
relaxed than usual and frequently glanced at a wristwatch he had
laid out in front of him.
(Reporting by Moscow newsroom; Writing by Andrew Osborn;
Editing by Christian Lowe and Richard Balmforth)