ArcelorMittal sees 2017 global steel demand up 0.5-1.5 pct
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 ArcelorMittal sees global apparent steel consumption growth growing by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2017 after a 1.0 percent expansion in 2016.
MOSCOW Oct 17 Prime Minister Vladimir Putin told foreign investors on Monday that Russia would stick to its economic strategy, suggesting continuity as he prepares for a return to the Kremlin in a presidential election next March.
"I would like to assure our partners that we are not going to change our economic goals. We understand very well how important predictability and stability are," Putin told foreign CEOs at a meeting of an investment advisory panel in Moscow.
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.