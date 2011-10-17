MOSCOW Oct 17 Prime Minister Vladimir Putin told foreign investors on Monday that Russia would stick to its economic strategy, suggesting continuity as he prepares for a return to the Kremlin in a presidential election next March.

"I would like to assure our partners that we are not going to change our economic goals. We understand very well how important predictability and stability are," Putin told foreign CEOs at a meeting of an investment advisory panel in Moscow.

