MOSCOW Oct 6 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was counting on raising investment rates to boost the country's long-term economic growth.

"Our strategic goal is diversification of the economy. And to change its structure we need to open the way for thousands of new projects and business ideas," Putin said in a speech to an investment conference. "We understand this perfectly well."

"For that we need investment, both direct and portfolio. This should become the main resource for the new industrialisation of Russia," Putin said.

Russia should, in the next few years, raise the share of capital investment in the economy to 25 percent of GDP, Putin said. Investment is now around 20 percent of GDP, less than half the level in faster-growing China. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Steve Gutterman)