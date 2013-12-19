MOSCOW Dec 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin
praised the U.S. role in forging an interim deal to ease
concerns about Iran's nuclear programme but said he hoped the
blacklisting of additional Iranian companies under existing
sanctions would not undermine progress toward a comprehensive
agreement.
"As for sanctions, I am certain that this is a
counterproductive decision," Putin told a news conference. "I
hope ... movements in this direction will not be a barrier to
all of us moving forward toward a solution to the Iranian
nuclear problem."
(Writing by Steve Gutterman)