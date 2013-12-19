(Adds quotes, details)
MOSCOW Dec 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin
on Thursday praised the U.S. role in forging an interim deal to
ease concerns about Iran's nuclear programme but said he hoped a
U.S. decision to broaden a blacklist of companies under existing
sanctions would not undermine progress toward a comprehensive
agreement.
In an annual news conference, Putin said the deal reached
last month between Iran and global powers seeking to ensure it
does not seek atomic weapons would have been impossible without
the "pragmatic position" of President Barack Obama's
administration.
Iranian negotiators interrupted the talks last week on
implementation of the interim agreement in protest against the
U.S. blacklisting of an additional 19 Iranian companies and
individuals under existing sanctions, saying the move was
against the spirit of the deal.
"As for sanctions, I am certain that this is a
counterproductive decision," Putin said. "I hope ... movements
in this direction will not be a barrier to all of us moving
forward toward a solution to the Iranian nuclear problem."
Russia approved four rounds of U.N. Security Council
sanctions aimed at curbing its nuclear activities but has
sharply criticised additional punitive measures imposed by the
United States and Europe.
Putin, whose country built Iran's first nuclear power plant,
said Iran had the right to a peaceful nuclear programme and "the
international community has no right to demand any
discriminatory restrictions on it."
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)