REFILE-King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia -agency
DUBAI, March 18 Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
MOSCOW, April 17 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia would not seek to cut itself off from the outside world with a Soviet-style Iron Curtain.
"The Iron Curtain is a Soviet invention," Putin said during a televised call-in with the nation. "We have no intention of closing off our country and our society from anyone."
When asked whether he would be willing to remain president for life, Putin said: "No." (Reporting by Alexei Anishchu and Polina Devitt; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Louise Ireland)
DUBAI, March 18 At least 40 Somali refugees were killed off the coast of Yemen late on Thursday when a helicopter attacked the boat they were travelling in, the United Nations refugee agency said.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.