MOSCOW Dec 19 President Vladimir Putin said on
Thursday he would soon pardon jailed oil tycoon Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, who still has eight months left to serve of a more
than 10-year jail sentence and is see by Kremlin opponents as a
political prisoner.
"He has been in jail already more than ten years, this is a
serious punishment," Putin told reporters after an annual news
conference, saying that the former Yukos oil company chief had
asked him for a pardon.
"He cites humanitarian reasons. His mother is ill, " Putin
said. "I decided that with this circumstances in mind, it is
necessary to take a decision, and in the near future a decree
pardoning him will be signed."
Khodorkovsky's main lawyer, Vadim Klyuvgant, denied his
client had asked for a pardon but said that was not required.
"Let them pardon him ... The president has the full right to
do this at any moment," Klyuvgant told Reuters.
Once Russia's richest man, Khordorkovsky was arrested in
2003 after falling out with Putin and has been convicted of
crimes including fraud, theft and money laundering in two trials
that have harmed Putin's image in the West.
Kremlin critics say Khodorkovsky, 50, is the victim of a
campaign to punish him for perceived political challenges to
Putin, keep other wealthy tycoons in line and tighten the
state's grip over lucrative oil revenues.
Khodorkovsky mother, Marina, said she had just heard the
reports and was unaware of a request for a pardon.
"I want to believe he will pardon him," she told Reuters. "I
want to believe Putin is not totally lost."