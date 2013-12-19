MOSCOW Dec 19 Russian stock markets gained on
Thursday after President Vladimir Putin said he would pardon
jailed oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a boost for investors
increasingly worried about political freedoms and Russia's
ability to reform the economy.
Russian stocks have underperformed emerging market peers as
a Kremlin crackdown on political opposition raised concerns
about the rule of law, a slowing economy and shoddy treatment of
minority shareholders.
That has helped prompt an exit of capital but analysts say
that Russia's discount to emerging markets first started to
widen after Khodorkovsky was jailed in 2003.
"It is quite likely that (his release) will give a short
term boost to investors' perception of Russia, particularly U.S.
investor perception," said an economist from a Moscow-based
investment bank.
"It was always an easy win for Putin to let him out, because
he is not popular and he does not have significant resources,
but his being in prison does generate bad PR."
At 1354 GMT the rouble-denominated MICEX index was up
0.9 percent at 1,500 points and dollar-denominated RTS index
rose 0.7 percent to 1,434 points.
The Russian rouble traded down 0.3 versus the dollar
after moving closer to the session's strongest levels when
Putin's comments were reported.
Once Russia's richest man, Khordorkovsky was arrested in
2003 after falling out with Putin and has been convicted of
crimes including fraud, theft and money laundering. Kremlin
critics say Khodorkovsky is the victim of a campaign to punish
him for perceived political challenges to Putin.
"(His proposed release) gives a perception of improved
investment climate and corporate governance," said one
Moscow-based trader, who added that state-controlled companies
which are the most sensitive to such sentiment are rising.
"People think this is a good sign," the trader said.
Stocks in Russian blue chip heavyweights rose including gas
producer Gazprom up 1.4 percent, oil giant Rosneft up 1.5
percent. Metals and mining stocks, such as Norilsk and
Severstal rose 2.6 and 4 percent respectively.
Shares were firmer earlier in the day after the U.S. Federal
Reserve signalled it would keep interest rates low for longer
even as it announced it would start trimming its bond-buying
stimulus.
"Taking into account the positive reaction of the market on
yesterday's decision by the Federal Reserve, this (news about
Khodorkovsky) opens the way for a New Year rally, which may
continue in January, as well," said Vladimir Chkhikvadze, senior
salesman at J.P. Morgan in Moscow.
