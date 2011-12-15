* People like Kudrin needed in future government - Putin
* Putin acknowledges policy differences with Kudrin
* Kudrin keeps distance, criticises lower house election
By Douglas Busvine and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, Dec 15 Russian Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin, bidding to return to the Kremlin, said on
Thursday that ex-Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin could have a
future role in government despite their differences over this
month's parliamentary election.
"Such people are needed and will be needed in current and
future governments," Putin told an annual televised call-in show
in response to a question on Kudrin's political future.
Kudrin quit in September after 11 years in the job, directly
after Putin announced his plan to seek a third term as
president. At the time, he criticised a major increase in
defence spending as a threat to the stability of state finances.
Investors would welcome a return to government by Kudrin, a
fiscal hawk who restored state finances to health after Russia's
domestic debt default of 1998, running fiscal surpluses and
building the world's third-largest foreign exchange reserves.
"Kudrin bridges a gap in that he is a proven technocrat and
very close to Putin -- he is respected in government and by
investors," said Roland Nash, chief investment strategist at
Moscow hedge fund Verno Capital.
"It would be surprising if he did not come back to
government."
CRITICAL STANCE
Kudrin has, however, emerged as a critic of the conduct of
the Dec. 4 election and distanced himself from both Putin and
the policy agenda of the ruling United Russia party that saw its
parliamentary majority cut in the vote.
Speaking on Thursday, Kudrin again aligned himself with
opposition allegations that United Russia's share of the
parliamentary vote was inflated by ballot stuffing, multiple
voting and doctoring of election lists.
"I myself support honest elections," Kudrin said. "The
elections just held took place with major violations and we have
not yet heard an adequate answer from those responsible, and in
general from the powers that be."
He also took aim at disparaging comments by Putin during
the 4-1/2 hour question-and-answer session in which
the premier said he had mistaken the white ribbons worn by
protesters for condoms and said students had been paid to turn
out.
"I don't agree with this attitude towards the protesters ...
there is no need to provoke them," Kudrin told reporters.
LIBERAL PROJECT
Rather than overtly setting his sights on a return to
government, Kudrin has said he could envisage taking a leading
role in a future liberal party that could fill a political void
left by the parliamentary election.
No liberal party won representation in Russia's lower house,
with the liberal Right Cause party flopping after its
billionaire leader, Mikhail Prokhorov, was ousted in a clash
with the Kremlin. Prokhorov has declared his candidacy for the
March 4 presidential vote but remains a rank outsider.
Putin, who said he had meet Kudrin this week, acknowledged
that the two did not agree on everything but said their
differences were not "cardinal".
"Alexei Leonidovich Kudrin has not left my team. We are old
comrades, he's my friend," Putin said. "He did a lot for the
country. I'm proud that this man worked in my government."
Putin later scotched speculation that he could name Kudrin
prime minister, sticking to a planned job swap in Russia's
ruling 'tandem' by saying he would name outgoing President
Dmitry Medvedev to the job after the March presidential vote.
Analysts doubt Medvedev's durability in government, however,
and some believe he could be eventually replaced by Kudrin.
Putin's personal backing for Kudrin could make it
harder for the erstwhile finance minister to carve out an
independent role as a liberal politician, argued Sergey Ezimov,
a fund manager at Wermuth Asset Management.
"He called Kudrin his friend. That basically spoiled
the guy's ability to market a liberal party if he ever wanted
to," said Ezimov.
(Writing by Douglas Busvine, additional reporting by John
Bowker, editing by Gleb Bryanski)