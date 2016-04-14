New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
MOSCOW, April 14 Ethnic Kurds are a serious force in the fight against terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, promising support for Syrian Kurds.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
WASHINGTON, April 8 A U.S. Navy strike group will be moving toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean peninsula, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday.