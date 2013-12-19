MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia has not yet deployed Iskander missiles to its western exclave of Kaliningrad in response to an anti-missile shield the United States is building in Europe with help from NATO nations, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"One of the possible responses is to deploy Iskander complexes in Kaliningrad ... but I want to draw your attention to the fact that such a decision has not yet been taken, let them be calm," he told a news conference.

Poland and Baltic states reacted with alarm to recent media reports saying Russia has deployed Iskanders in Kaliningrad. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)