* Putin says navy will safeguard Arctic interests
* Navy to get eight new-class submarines by 2020
By Gleb Bryanski
SEVERODVINSK, Russia, July 30 President Vladimir
Putin oversaw the start of construction of one of Russia's
newest generation submarines on Monday and vowed to boost
nuclear naval forces to safeguard the country's position as a
leading sea power.
Warning that its navy would protect top energy producer
Russia's interests in the oil-rich Arctic, Putin led the
ceremony to begin building the submarine Prince Vladimir, named
after the ruler who founded a precursor state to modern Russia.
The vessel is the fourth Borei class submarine, designed to
carry one of the country's newest and most powerful
intercontinental nuclear missiles, the Bulava, or Mace.
"We believe that our country should maintain its status of
one of the leading naval powers," Putin told a meeting of naval
commanders and government officials at the sprawling Sevmash
shipbuilding yard in northern Russia.
Invoking Cold War rhetoric, Putin took a stab at the United
States nuclear submarine forces, which Moscow carefully watched
across the Atlantic Ocean for decades.
"First of all we are talking about the development of the
naval part of our strategic nuclear forces, about the navy's
role in maintaining the strategic nuclear parity," he said.
Putin is working to make the submarines and the missiles
they will carry a cornerstone of the Russian navy, which will
receive nearly a quarter of the 20 trillion roubles ($621.31
billion) to be spent by the end of the decade.
After nearly two decades characterised by a lack of funding,
Russia is pushing to modernise its fighting forces, and redesign
its armaments.
Putin said that Russia will have eight such Borei submarines
by 2020, by which time the navy will have received 51 new ships.
In a reference to Russia's ambitions in the Arctic, where
Moscow plans to expand its claims, Putin said the navy would
protect Moscow's interests in the icy North.
"Obviously, the navy is an instrument to protect national
economic interests, including in such regions as Arctic where
some of the world's richest biological resources, mineral
resources are concentrated," he said.
Moscow has planned to submit a claim this year to redraw the
map of the Arctic and give itself a bigger swath of the
territory, which could hold huge deposits of oil, gas and
mineral wealth.
Russia, Norway, the United States, Canada and Denmark are at
odds over how to divide up the Arctic seabed, thought to hold 90
billion barrels of oil and 30 percent of the world's untapped
gas resources, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Russia has said it will spend millions of dollars on studies
to prove that an underwater mountain range - rich in oil,
natural gas and mineral deposits - is part of its own Eurasian
landmass.
Canada and Denmark reject the claim, saying the geographical
formation, known as the Lomonosov Ridge, which stretches across
the Arctic Sea, is a geographical extension of their own land.
The Borei submarine project, started shortly after the fall
of the Soviet Union, had long been plagued by shortages of cash
and furthermore by failures in testing the Bulava missile.
The first two Borei class submarine built, the Yury
Dolgoruky and Alexander Nevsky are expected to enter service
this summer, Russia's Defence Minister Anatoly Serdyukov was
quoted as saying earlier this year.
($1 = 32.1900 Russian roubles)
(Writing by Thomas Grove; Editing by Michael Roddy)