* Law bans wilful distortion of Soviet wartime role
* Critics fear aim is to quash dissent
* Laws on bloggers and foul language also signed
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, May 5 Russian President Vladimir Putin
signed a law on Monday making the denial of Nazi crimes and
distortion of the Soviet Union's role in the World War Two a
criminal offence punishable by up to five years in jail.
The law, described by critics as an attempt to curb freedom
of expression to appease conservative Russians, the ex-KGB spy's
main support base, also criminalises the public desecration of
war memorials.
The Kremlin has used World War Two as a pillar to unite a
society that Putin has said lost its moral bearings following
the 1991 Soviet collapse.
It has become increasingly risky for Russians to dispute an
official line that glorifies the wartime achievements of the
Soviet leadership and plays down its errors.
The new law would ban "wittingly spreading false information
about the activity of the USSR during the years of World War
Two".
Russian officials and media have raised the spectre of Nazi
Germany repeatedly during Moscow's confrontation with the West
over Ukraine, calling the overthrow of a Russian-allied
president in February a coup carried out in part by "neo-Nazi"
forces.
Independent channel Dozhd (TV Rain) was taken off the air
earlier this year after asking viewers whether Leningrad, now St
Petersburg, should have been given to German troops to save
lives during its 872-day siege during World War Two.
Viktor Shenderovich, a blogger critical of the authorities,
came under fire from Kremlin supporters in February after
comparing the Sochi Olympics to the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games,
used by Adolf Hitler to burnish the image of the Nazi Germany.
In a comment posted when the legislation was first
introduced, veteran TV host Vladimir Posner said he believed its
aim was "to shut the mouths of journalists, historians and
writers".
He said he feared it would "practically ban criticism of
Stalin" for "grave mistakes that led to the deaths of hundreds
of thousands of our soldiers".
It was unclear whether the wording of the bill had been
changed since its introduction and Posner could not immediately
be reached for comment.
Kremlin critics say Putin, in power since 2000, has used
legislation, court cases and other levers to tighten control
during his current term, which he won despite large opposition
protests in 2011-2012. Putin denies the accusations.
Separately on Monday, Putin signed a law imposing fines for
the use of expletives on television, radio and in films shown in
theatres. Music and movies containing foul language will have to
have a warning on the label, state-run RIA news agency said.
Putin also signed a law imposing stricter rules on bloggers,
which opponents say is aimed at suppressing criticism on the
Internet.
(Editing by Steve Gutterman; editing by Andrew Roche)