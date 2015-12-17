MOSCOW Dec 17 President Vladimir Putin pledged
on Thursday that the killing of Russian opposition leader Boris
Nemtsov would be fully investigated and that the guilty, whoever
they might be, would be punished.
Nemtsov was shot dead in February this year as he walked
across a bridge near the Kremlin in Moscow.
"I knew him personally," Putin said of Nemtsov at his annual
news conference when asked about the killing. "He chose that way
of political fighting, of personal attacks ... but I got used to
that."
"I do not think that a person must be killed (for this). I
will never accept this. I believe that this crime must be
investigated and punished."
