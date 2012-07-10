* Duma approves law on foreign-funded groups
* Rights activists say Kremlin plans crackdown
* Putin calls for tripling of funds for local NGOs
By Nastassia Astrasheuskaya
MOSCOW, July 10 Russian President Vladimir Putin
on Tuesday dismissed calls to delay legislation that would force
rights and campaign groups funded from abroad to register as
"foreign agents" and is seen by the opposition as intended to
stifle protests.
The lower house of parliament gave the draft law initial
approval on Friday after Putin's United Russia party said it was
needed to ensure openness by foreign-funded non-governmental
organisations (NGOs).
The head of Putin's advisory human rights council says the
law could be applied too broadly and wants its passage halted or
delayed while the legal language is reviewed.
But Interfax news agency quoted Putin as telling human
rights activists: "I am not sure that by postponing it longer
and longer we will come to perfect legislative clarity."
The law would tighten controls on NGOs that receive foreign
funding by forcing them to submit reports on their activity
twice a year. NGOs are also worried because the term "foreign
agents" has a hostile ring, reminiscent of the Cold War.
Among the groups that will be affected is Golos (Voice)
which compiled allegations of fraud in December's parliamentary
elections.
At that time, Putin called NGOs that count on foreign
support "jackals" and accused Western governments of funding
them in order to influence the vote.
Golos plans to seek donations from Russians, hoping to end
its reliance on grants from abroad, mainly the United States and
Europe.
The bill is expected to go through a second reading in the
state Duma on Friday, and if passed, to be reviewed by the
Federation Council upper house on July 18.
United Russia says the bill matches similar legislation in
the West and is not part of a broader crackdown.
To balance out the impact that the law would have on
foreign-sponsored NGOs, Putin called for a tripling of annual
state financing of Russian non-government organisations from 1
billion roubles ($30.40 million) to 3 billion.
A top rights campaigner, Lyudmila Alexeyeva, said she saw
little chance of the Moscow Helsinki Group (MHG), the rights
group she helped found, receiving any of this money.
"I don't think that tripling NGO financing would allow the
MHG to live off this money. But I will be very happy if I am
wrong," she told Interfax.
She has said her group will refuse all Western grants to
avoid being called a "foreign agent."
Human rights activists expect quick passage of the law,
underlining its importance to Putin as he faces the biggest
protests against his rule since he first rose to power in 2000.
The proposed legal change follows rapid passage of a law
increasing fines for protesters as well as raids on the homes of
protest organisers after Putin's return to the Kremlin on May 7
after four years as prime minister.
($1 = 32.8940 Russian roubles)
