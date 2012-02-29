MOSCOW Feb 29 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, all but certain to return to the presidency after the March 4 election, said on Wednesday that the government should free up access to lucrative oil and gas offshore deposits, local newswires reported.

"We have made a decision that state-controlled companies may work offshore in the Northern seas... We have to work out what more should be done in this respect to increase such possibilities," he said according to Interfax.

According to Russian law, only state-controlled Rosneft and Gazprom have exclusive rights to develop Arctic offshore deposits. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)