* Only Rosneft and Gazprom have rights for Arctic
exploration
* Putin says protectionist law constrains output
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, Feb 29 Russian Prime Minister
Vladimir Putin, who is all but certain to become president after
an election on March 4, said the country should allow non-state
companies access to lucrative Arctic offshore oil and gas
deposits.
"We made a decision (some time ago) that only
state-controlled companies may work offshore in the Northern
seas. This, to my mind, constrains production development," he
told a meeting with activists in his election campaign.
"We have to work out what more should be done to increase
opportunities (for other companies)," Putin added.
A relaxation of tough Russian laws on foreign investment in
strategic mineral fields and offshore hydrocarbon resources -
estimated at more than 100 billion tonnes of oil equivalent -
has long been sought by foreign investors.
According to current law, only state-controlled Rosneft
and Gazprom have exclusive rights to develop
Arctic offshore deposits. Other companies, including foreign
ones, are allowed to develop the fields only in partnership with
state-owned enterprises.
One example of such a tie-up is the joint venture between
Rosneft and ExxonMobil, that last year struck a deal to
tap oil and gas fields in the Kara Sea.
Gazprom, Norway's Statoil and France's Total
are working together on the Shtokman gas project in
the Barents Sea, although they are struggling to get started on
the development due to slow progress on tax breaks.
Russia aims to produce at least 10 million barrels per day
of oil - the main driver of the commodities-dependent economy -
until 2020.
Putin has said Russia will need to invest over $300 billion
to maintain this level of crude production, while the Energy
Ministry has warned output could fall by 20 percent without
significant upstream exploration and development.
The prime minister is set to return to the Kremlin after the
election with around two-thirds of the vote, according to latest
opinion polls. He left the presidency in 2008 due to a
constitutional law that limits an individual to two consecutive
terms.
